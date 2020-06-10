MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

This house on Diplock St in Rockhampton suffered minimal damage, despite this massive gumtree coming down on top of it during Cyclone Marcia. Photo Rachael Conaghan/The Morning Bulletin

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 31 to June 6.

When prominent local businessman Dominic Doblo unleashed a tirade onto social media in late April against the NRL’s Indigenous All Stars “disrespecting” Australia’s national anthem, it lit a long fuse which blew up in his face over the weekend. Read more HERE

After a 'tough' day on social media, Jeremy Marou and Dominic Doblo have a yarn about moving forward

Lindsay Thomas Howkins has been remembered as a hardworking battler and all-round top bloke after he was killed in a freak farm accident last week. Read more HERE.

Lindsay Howkins, 50, was tragically killed on Friday afternoon June 5 when a tree branch he was cutting down fell on him.

Up to 80 Central Queensland mine workers are out of a job today after Anglo American made changes at its Dawson Mine. Read more HERE.

Anglo American's Dawson mine

A Peaceful protest will be held in Rockhampton next weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more HERE.

A man holds a sign in solidarity with thousands of people marching during a Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honoured the memory of Floyd and protested the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody. (AP Photo/John Pye)

Central Queenslanders can apply for up to $11,250 in government funding to help protect their homes from cyclone damage. Read more HERE.

Damage in the Rockhampton CBD area caused by Tropical Cyclone Marcia. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

