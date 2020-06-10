MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 31 to June 6.
----
When prominent local businessman Dominic Doblo unleashed a tirade onto social media in late April against the NRL’s Indigenous All Stars “disrespecting” Australia’s national anthem, it lit a long fuse which blew up in his face over the weekend. Read more HERE
Lindsay Thomas Howkins has been remembered as a hardworking battler and all-round top bloke after he was killed in a freak farm accident last week. Read more HERE.
----
Up to 80 Central Queensland mine workers are out of a job today after Anglo American made changes at its Dawson Mine. Read more HERE.
----
A Peaceful protest will be held in Rockhampton next weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Read more HERE.
----
Central Queenslanders can apply for up to $11,250 in government funding to help protect their homes from cyclone damage. Read more HERE.