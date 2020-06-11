Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
11th Jun 2020 6:06 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 9.

----

Central Queensland is in the middle of a 1500 job, $1.4 billion road building boom as part of the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan in response to the economic impact of COVID-19. Read more here.

 

Rockhampton Youth parliament rep Madison Hilker, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Transport minister Mark Bailey and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga
----

A prominent Rockhampton businessman has secured the backing of the LNP to contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming State Election. Read more here.

 

Hopkins Brothers' Tony Hopkins.
----

Police are continuing to investigate an alleged serious assault which resulted in a manhunt near the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre late Tuesday night. Read more here.

 

police station sign.
----

Rockhampton Regional Council are reminding road users to take notice of the recent changes made to the notorious Feez Street roundabout. Read more here.

 

Feez Street Roundabout
----

EMERGENCY services have raced to a private residence in the Rockhampton CBD where a man was allegedly attacked with a knife. Read more here.

 

Generic ambulance pic.
the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

