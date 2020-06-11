MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 9.
----
Central Queensland is in the middle of a 1500 job, $1.4 billion road building boom as part of the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan in response to the economic impact of COVID-19. Read more here.
A prominent Rockhampton businessman has secured the backing of the LNP to contest the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming State Election. Read more here.
----
Police are continuing to investigate an alleged serious assault which resulted in a manhunt near the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre late Tuesday night. Read more here.
----
Rockhampton Regional Council are reminding road users to take notice of the recent changes made to the notorious Feez Street roundabout. Read more here.
----
EMERGENCY services have raced to a private residence in the Rockhampton CBD where a man was allegedly attacked with a knife. Read more here.