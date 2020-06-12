MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 11.

----

In the market for a cheap new car and don’t mind if it’s a little rough around the edges? Well mark June 19 down in your calendar because that’s when 141 hail damaged will go under the hammer. Read more here.

This 2020 Kia Cerato with just 35kms on the odometer will go under the hammer on June 19

----

Bailey Busk and James Davidson are feeling unimaginable grief.

Their baby girl, Luna Jade, died in their arms just hours after being born, her little heart giving way. Read more here.

Rockhampton's Bailey Busk and James Davidson.

Rockhampton mother Karen Reid has been living what is every parents worst nightmare for the past week and half as her daughter lies in hospital with devastating injuries from a traffic crash. Read more here.

Emily Reid was seriously injured in a road accident on May 29 at Midgee.

----

Marie Schick moved to Bill Oram’s home town of Baralaba when she was nine but it would be nearly a decade until she met him, her future husband. Read more here.

Bill and Marie Oram.

----

Plans to bring Rockhampton’s City Centre Plaza into the new-age are well and truly underway as the site prepares to undergo a minor facelift. Read more here.