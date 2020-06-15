MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, June 7 to 15.

----

When prominent local businessman Dominic Doblo unleashed a tirade onto social media in late April against the NRL’s Indigenous All Stars “disrespecting” Australia’s national anthem, it lit a long fuse which blew up in his face over the weekend. Read more here.

After a 'tough' day on social media, Jeremy Marou and Dominic Doblo have a yarn about moving forward

----

A Newborn baby has died in tragic circumstances after a crash on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay last week. Read more here.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted two people to hospital this afternoon following a car crash on the Bruce Highway near Wumalgi.

----

Rock Naidoc is calling on Central Queenslanders to show their support in memory of George Floyd and all the people of colour who have lost their lives in police custody in Australia and around the world. Read more here.

Lily Munns, Kathleen Phillips, Bodeen Phillips and James White at the Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton

----

Lindsay Thomas Howkins has been remembered as a hardworking battler and all-round top bloke. Read more here.

Lindsay Howkins, 50, was tragically killed on Friday afternoon June 5 when a tree branch he was cutting down fell on him.

Describing what was happening in the region as “rivers of roads”, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited road projects around Rockhampton earlier today and said the region would play a pivotal role in the state’s economic recovery. Read more here.