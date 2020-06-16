MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 15.
----
Just like any other regular parent, Torin O’Brien battled all-too-familiar traffic congestion to line up in his vehicle to pick up his kids from Frenchville State School, when he got a knock on the window. Read more here.
----
Charges have been laid against a man after he twice created a disturbance outside of a Rockhampton business yesterday. Read more here.
----
New data released by Treasury has revealed Rockhampton as one of the regions hardest hit by COVID-19 in Central Queensland. Read more here.
----
Rockhampton and Woorabinda police intercepted a Toyota Prado being driven by a 50-year-old Rockhampton man on Range Baranga Road in Woorabinda with a large amount of spirits, cider and UDLs. Read more here.
It could take a letter up to seven full days to be delivered in Rockhampton and Glastone under new regulations, Federal Labor leaders claim. Read more here.
----