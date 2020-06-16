MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

TRAFFIC ISSUES: Rockhampton Regional Council has been asked about Frenchville State School's parents being threatened with parking fines and traffic congestion in the area.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 15.

Just like any other regular parent, Torin O’Brien battled all-too-familiar traffic congestion to line up in his vehicle to pick up his kids from Frenchville State School, when he got a knock on the window. Read more here.

Charges have been laid against a man after he twice created a disturbance outside of a Rockhampton business yesterday. Read more here.

Police needed tasered a man outside a Rockhampton business.

New data released by Treasury has revealed Rockhampton as one of the regions hardest hit by COVID-19 in Central Queensland. Read more here.

Cassidy Hospitality Group team Tony Cullen, Alyssa Tate and Rebecca and Grant Cassidy.

Rockhampton and Woorabinda police intercepted a Toyota Prado being driven by a 50-year-old Rockhampton man on Range Baranga Road in Woorabinda with a large amount of spirits, cider and UDLs. Read more here.

Sly grog intercepted by police on its way into Woorabinda

It could take a letter up to seven full days to be delivered in Rockhampton and Glastone under new regulations, Federal Labor leaders claim. Read more here.

Generic Australia Post shots for story about failing letter service crippling the business. Boundary St Spring Hill

