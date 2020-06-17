MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 16.

----

EVER wonder how your suburb stacks up against the rest? Don’t worry, The Morning Bulletin has you covered. We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more. Read more here.

----

Yesterday morning, in an announcement that would have sent a shiver down the spines of many - The Great Western Hotel announced that it had done its dash. Read more here.

Great Western Hotel owners Colin and Vickie Bowden have announced they will be walking away from the business after crushing COVID-19 restriction pressures

----

Liam Quinn is only three months into his apprenticeship at Hughes Designer Builders, but he’s already made a name for himself in the building community - as CQ’s Hottest Tradie. Read more here.

----

A standoff near Rockhampton’s old Australia Post Office on East St earlier yesterday morning has ended peacefully. Read more here.

----

WHEN the Federal Government revealed its $25,000 HomeBuilder grant in a bid to stimulate the economy, Stan Cooke said it was like someone turned on a tap in terms of land inquiries. Read more here.