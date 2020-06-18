MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

TOURISM POTENTIAL: Picturesque Great Keppel Island has massive untapped tourism and employment potential to boost the local economy.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 17.

EVER wonder how your suburb stacks up against the rest? Don’t worry, The Morning Bulletin has you covered. We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more. Read more here.

Rockhampton Zoo in The Range.....Capri was born in Feb 2018 to Alon and Leakey, and Gandali was born on Feb 3rd this year to Alon and Holly. Capri is named after the Tropic of Capricorn which runs near us, and Gandali is a Darumbal word meaning star.

A ROCKHAMPTON mother is embarrassed by her actions after denying police entry to her home to search for a ­wanted person and resisting arrest. Read more here.

ROOKWOOD Weir will eventually be owned and operated in a manner unlike any of Queensland’s other water infrastructure projects, but it’s taking years of behind the scenes negotiations to hammer out a joint partnership agreement. Read more here.

ROOKWOOD PLANS: Sunwater has released a number of images showing the design and orientation of Rookwood Weir.

After almost four years of building the business up, Saleyards Distillery has outgrown its space and has put its Gladstone Road venue on the market. Read more here.

Saleyards Hotel on Gladstone Rd, Allenstown, has been listed for sale as the owners look to expand their distillery operation.

Lobbying hard to see her $25 million election promise to revitalise Great Keppel Island realised, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga has not given up hope of seeing construction works commence before the next State Election in October. Read more here.