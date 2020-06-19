MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror accident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 18.

A 25-year-old man involved in a serious accident on Peak Downs Hwy early yesterday morning, remains in a critical but stable condition. Read more here.

Officers from across Central Queensland unearthed a trove of drugs, cash and weapons when they raided homes during a sweeping investigation into drug and property crime. Read more and watch the video here.

TOWNSVILLE, June 18, 2020: Operation Mackay Broadus - Central Queensland police located and seized drugs, money and weapons after they raided properties during a protracted drug and property crime investigation last week.

The shovel ready $180 million South Rockhampton flood levee project is stuck in a holding pattern awaiting further financial assistance from other levels government, according to Rockhampton Regional Council. Read more here.

CONCEPT IMAGES: This is a visualisation of how South Rockhampton Flood Levee was expected to appear.

New evidence in the first class action case to be tried in a Queensland court is ‘missing’ with Gladstone Ports Corporation employees needing to search “behind sofas” at many sites for the material. Read more here.

Gladstone Fish Market owner Ted Whittingham in the cream jacket and pants), Urangan Fisheries owner Nick Schulz with Law Essentials principle Chris Thompson and Clyde and Co partner Maurice Thompson with plaintiffs in the class action against Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Queensland Corrective Services have confirmed two correctional officers were injured on Tuesday afternoon during a prison disturbance at the Capricornia Correctional Centre. Read more here.