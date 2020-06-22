MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the last week, June 17-22.
We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more. Read more here.
Just like any other regular parent, Torin O’Brien battled all-too-familiar traffic congestion to line up in his vehicle to pick up his kids from Frenchville State School, when he got a knock on the window. Read more here.
last week, a 25-year-old man involved remained in a serious accident on Peak Downs Hwy early Thursday morning, tonight remains in a critical but stable condition.
Last week, in an announcement that would have sent a shiver down the spines of many - The Great Western Hotel announced that it had done its dash. Read more here.
Charges have been laid against a man after he twice created a disturbance outside of a Rockhampton business, requiring him to be tasered. Read more here.