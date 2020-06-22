Menu
Coppabella, Isaac June 18, 2020: A man suffered critical injuries after a crash on the Peak Downs Highway between Nebo and Coppabella. A second man travelling with him avoided serious injury.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
22nd Jun 2020 6:21 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the last week, June 17-22.

We’ve collated everything you need to know about your suburb including; Crime, housing, education facilities, the best spots to eat and more. Read more here.

New blue and golden Macaws at Rockhampton Zoo. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Just like any other regular parent, Torin O’Brien battled all-too-familiar traffic congestion to line up in his vehicle to pick up his kids from Frenchville State School, when he got a knock on the window. Read more here.

TRAFFIC ISSUES: Rockhampton Regional Council has been asked about Frenchville State School's parents being threatened with parking fines and traffic congestion in the area.
last week, a 25-year-old man involved remained in a serious accident on Peak Downs Hwy early Thursday morning, tonight remains in a critical but stable condition.

Coppabella, Isaac June 18, 2020: A man suffered critical injuries after a crash on the Peak Downs Highway between Nebo and Coppabella. A second man travelling with him avoided serious injury.
Last week, in an announcement that would have sent a shiver down the spines of many - The Great Western Hotel announced that it had done its dash. Read more here.

Great Western Hotel owners Colin and Vicki Bowden have announced they will be walking away from the business after crushing COVID-19 restriction pressures
Charges have been laid against a man after he twice created a disturbance outside of a Rockhampton business, requiring him to be tasered. Read more here.

Police. Picture: Cordell Richardson
