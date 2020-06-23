MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 22.

----

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has been left reeling after it was revealed an unelected mayor would be sworn in should she die during the first year of her current term. Read more here.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

----

Birthing twins was never going to be an easy feat, but for Yeppoon woman Amy Eilers it seemed the event would also bring with it a race against time. Read more here.

Amy Eilers with her son Tenason and twins Kaden and Alada.

----

Concerning child protection figures have arisen for Rockhampton, Mackay and Wide Bay in data from the Department of Child Safety. Read more here.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington proposed a child protection overhaul last week. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

----

Two of Rockhampton’s most popular nightclubs have announced they will be reopening next month following easing of coronavirus restrictions. Read more here.

L-R Jack Lyon, Caitlyn Allison, Mathew Nawmann and Dakota Smithwick at the Ginger Mule.

----

Selling her dream home at Shoal Point was not an easy decision for Lynne Dinsdale. Read more here.