MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 22.
Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has been left reeling after it was revealed an unelected mayor would be sworn in should she die during the first year of her current term.
Birthing twins was never going to be an easy feat, but for Yeppoon woman Amy Eilers it seemed the event would also bring with it a race against time.
Concerning child protection figures have arisen for Rockhampton, Mackay and Wide Bay in data from the Department of Child Safety.
Two of Rockhampton's most popular nightclubs have announced they will be reopening next month following easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Selling her dream home at Shoal Point was not an easy decision for Lynne Dinsdale.