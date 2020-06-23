Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
23rd Jun 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 22.

----

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has been left reeling after it was revealed an unelected mayor would be sworn in should she die during the first year of her current term. Read more here.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

----

Birthing twins was never going to be an easy feat, but for Yeppoon woman Amy Eilers it seemed the event would also bring with it a race against time. Read more here.

Amy Eilers with her son Tenason and twins Kaden and Alada.
Amy Eilers with her son Tenason and twins Kaden and Alada.

----

Concerning child protection figures have arisen for Rockhampton, Mackay and Wide Bay in data from the Department of Child Safety. Read more here.

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington proposed a child protection overhaul last week. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington proposed a child protection overhaul last week. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

----

Two of Rockhampton’s most popular nightclubs have announced they will be reopening next month following easing of coronavirus restrictions. Read more here.

L-R Jack Lyon, Caitlyn Allison, Mathew Nawmann and Dakota Smithwick at the Ginger Mule.
L-R Jack Lyon, Caitlyn Allison, Mathew Nawmann and Dakota Smithwick at the Ginger Mule.

----

Selling her dream home at Shoal Point was not an easy decision for Lynne Dinsdale. Read more here.

Lynne Dinsdale has decided to sell her gorgeous three-storey home at 32 O'Brien Esplanade, Shoal Point. The real estate agent is taking offers between $950,000 and $1 million.
Lynne Dinsdale has decided to sell her gorgeous three-storey home at 32 O'Brien Esplanade, Shoal Point. The real estate agent is taking offers between $950,000 and $1 million.
tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

        premium_icon Man dies in aircraft crash near Longreach

        News Paramedics were called at 8.26am to a “light aircraft incident” that killed a 25-year-old.

        Magistrate astounded at DV offender’s “very limited” contact for counselling

        premium_icon Magistrate astounded at DV offender’s “very limited” contact...

        News A MAGISTRATE astounded Queensland Probations department failed to report a...

        Parts of CQ expected to hit zero degrees this week

        premium_icon Parts of CQ expected to hit zero degrees this week

        Weather The Bureau warns of a frosty, freezing week ahead.

        Woman suffers multiple injuries after falling from a horse

        premium_icon Woman suffers multiple injuries after falling from a horse

        Breaking She was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with chest and upper limb injuries.