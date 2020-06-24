Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
24th Jun 2020 6:21 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 23.

----

A CRIME scene has been declared, a mother has tragically lost her life and a man is in custody after a horrific series of events allegedly unfolded in Allenstown this evening. Follow the rollling coverage here.

STABBED: Woman suffers serious injuries following stab wounds inflicted by a male on the run.
----

Brett and Angela Beveridge have lived in their home at The Caves for 6.5 years and up until six months ago were paying between $1200 and $1400 a quarter in electricity. Read more here.

Brett and Angela Beveridge are exhausted after a 6 year battle with Ergon
----

Police are investigating a traffic crash in North Rockhampton involving a police vehicle and a male pedestrian yesterday morning. Read more here.

Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton
----

A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing into a tree on the Capricorn Coast on Monday night. Read more here.

----

Bouldercombe is poised to be Rockhampton’s home of motorsport. Read more here.

Speedway: Juniors Bre Larsen.
