MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

STABBED: Woman suffers serious injuries following stab wounds inflicted by a male on the run.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 23.

A CRIME scene has been declared, a mother has tragically lost her life and a man is in custody after a horrific series of events allegedly unfolded in Allenstown this evening. Follow the rollling coverage here.

Brett and Angela Beveridge have lived in their home at The Caves for 6.5 years and up until six months ago were paying between $1200 and $1400 a quarter in electricity. Read more here.

Brett and Angela Beveridge are exhausted after a 6 year battle with Ergon

Police are investigating a traffic crash in North Rockhampton involving a police vehicle and a male pedestrian yesterday morning. Read more here.

Police attend a crash on Alexandra St Nth Rockhampton

A motorbike rider is in a critical condition after crashing into a tree on the Capricorn Coast on Monday night. Read more here.

Bouldercombe is poised to be Rockhampton’s home of motorsport. Read more here.