Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.
Crime scene on Brae St at The Range. Allan Reinikka
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
25th Jun 2020 6:21 AM | Updated: 6:57 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 24.

----

A BUNCH of flowers leans up against a tree outside the home where two young children allegedly witnessed their mother's tragic stabbing death. Read more here.

 

----

The identities of the victim and her alleged assailant in Tuesday night's horrific fatal wounding in Rockhampton's south have been identified as Karen and Nigel Gilliland. Read more here.

 

----

A WAR of words has erupted between Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke regarding changes to Local Government Legislation. Read more here.

 

Brett and Angela Beveridge have lived in their home at The Caves for 6.5 years and up until six months ago were paying between $1200 and $1400 a quarter in electricity. Read more here.

 

An armed robber has lodged a complaint after allegedly catching a flesh-eating bacteria while in a Queensland watch-house. Read more here.

 

