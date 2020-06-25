MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Crime scene on Brae St at The Range.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 24.

A BUNCH of flowers leans up against a tree outside the home where two young children allegedly witnessed their mother's tragic stabbing death. Read more here.

At the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

The identities of the victim and her alleged assailant in Tuesday night's horrific fatal wounding in Rockhampton's south have been identified as Karen and Nigel Gilliland. Read more here.

A supplied image obtained on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, of 42-year-old woman Rockhampton woman Karen Gilliland, who has allegedly been stabbed to death in front of her children in an alleged domestic violence attack at her home in Central Queensland. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook, Karen Gilliland)

A WAR of words has erupted between Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke regarding changes to Local Government Legislation. Read more here.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke.

Brett and Angela Beveridge have lived in their home at The Caves for 6.5 years and up until six months ago were paying between $1200 and $1400 a quarter in electricity. Read more here.

Brett and Angela Beveridge are exhausted after a 6 year battle with Ergon

An armed robber has lodged a complaint after allegedly catching a flesh-eating bacteria while in a Queensland watch-house. Read more here.