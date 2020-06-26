MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 25.

Progress has since been made on two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre and how it seemingly escaped disaster after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

North Rockhampton Nursing Home

Mr Hobbs had seen a story on TV about a Russian website hacking unsecured cameras around the world and went online to take a look.

Of the 40 cameras around Australia, one of them was listed as in Yeppoon, so Mr Hobbs started messaging CQ pubs to warn them. Read more here.

This is the camera feed, allegedly from a Yeppoon pub, which was streamed over a Russian hacking site.

The man accused and charged with the murder of his estranged wife Karen Gilliland has had his matter heard in court. Read more here.

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

A well-known Biloela doctor is being sued for more than $1.3 million after a patient was hospitalised and underwent a series of surgeries that allegedly could have been avoided. Read more here.

Dr Richard Tan. Photo Emma Clarke / Central Telegraph

POLICE have confirmed a missing man has been found dead after a search on a property north of Rockhampton. Read more here.