North Rockhampton Nursing Home
Information

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
26th Jun 2020 6:17 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 25.

----

Progress has since been made on two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre and how it seemingly escaped disaster after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

----

Mr Hobbs had seen a story on TV about a Russian website hacking unsecured cameras around the world and went online to take a look.

Of the 40 cameras around Australia, one of them was listed as in Yeppoon, so Mr Hobbs started messaging CQ pubs to warn them. Read more here.

----

The man accused and charged with the murder of his estranged wife Karen Gilliland has had his matter heard in court. Read more here.

A well-known Biloela doctor is being sued for more than $1.3 million after a patient was hospitalised and underwent a series of surgeries that allegedly could have been avoided. Read more here.

----

POLICE have confirmed a missing man has been found dead after a search on a property north of Rockhampton. Read more here.

