MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 28.

---

Police were on the hunt for a man, armed with a baseball bat, creating a public disturbance in West Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The family of Karen Gilliland have appealed for public support as the Rockhampton woman’s three young children adjust to life without their beloved mother.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Karen Gilliland’s brother Bryan Cranston spoke at the candlelight vigil held at the Rockhampton Riverbank last night in honour of his sister who was allegedly murdered by her partner in a domestic violence incident last week.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Central Queensland businessman James Wetzler has grown his business from a one-man operation to a now thriving hub based at Marmor.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind a stadium development at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park in lieu of plans to increase Browne Park’s capacity to 10,000 seats.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

