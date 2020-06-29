MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Bryan Cranston spoke at the candlelight vigil held at the Rockhampton Riverbank on Sunday night in honour of his sister Karen Gilliland who was allegedly murdered by her partner in a domestic violence incident last week.

Police were on the hunt for a man, armed with a baseball bat, creating a public disturbance in West Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

The family of Karen Gilliland have appealed for public support as the Rockhampton woman’s three young children adjust to life without their beloved mother.

Karen Gilliland and her three children.

Karen Gilliland’s brother Bryan Cranston spoke at the candlelight vigil held at the Rockhampton Riverbank last night in honour of his sister who was allegedly murdered by her partner in a domestic violence incident last week.

Bryan Cranston spoke at the candlelight vigil held at the Rockhampton Riverbank on Sunday night in honour of his sister Karen Gilliland who was allegedly murdered by her partner in a domestic violence incident last week.

Central Queensland businessman James Wetzler has grown his business from a one-man operation to a now thriving hub based at Marmor.

James Wetzler started as a one-man operation and now employs 10 staff at the family-owned business, Wetzler Weed Management and Site Maintenance.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind a stadium development at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park in lieu of plans to increase Browne Park’s capacity to 10,000 seats.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has thrown her support behind a stadium development at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park.

