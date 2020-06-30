MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 29.
---
A pastor, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature kicked off yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 41 through 50.
---
See the full list of unsecured creditors owed money by Busby Contracting, which went into voluntary liquidation in February 2018.
---
Two of three males who terrorised a taxi driver by using a stolen car to ram into his parked vehicle, along with smashing the taxi with a golf club and punching the victim’s head, have been jailed.
---
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry spoke about the proposed $23 million stadium to be built at Victoria Park, behind Rocky Sports Club, yesterday.
---
View the latest death and funeral notices from around the region.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.