Rockhampton LNP Candidate Tony Hopkins, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rocky Sports Club Gavin Shuker and Jack Hughes.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Jun 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 29.

---

A pastor, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature kicked off yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 41 through 50.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential people: Numbers 31-40

Introducing Rockhampton's Most Influential Fifty.
---

See the full list of unsecured creditors owed money by Busby Contracting, which went into voluntary liquidation in February 2018.

(Catch up HERE)

Busby Group on Campbell Street.
---

Two of three males who terrorised a taxi driver by using a stolen car to ram into his parked vehicle, along with smashing the taxi with a golf club and punching the victim’s head, have been jailed.

(Catch up HERE)

Adam Joseph Hopkins.
---

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry spoke about the proposed $23 million stadium to be built at Victoria Park, behind Rocky Sports Club, yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Landry takes issue with costly Browne Park upgrade

Rockhampton LNP Candidate Tony Hopkins, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rocky Sports Club Gavin Shuker and Jack Hughes.
---

View the latest death and funeral notices from around the region.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Special four-page digital edition to feature major stories

It is important to honour those we have lost.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

