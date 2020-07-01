MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Three trucks collided at the intersection of High and Alexandra St, Park Avenue, yesterday morning.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 30.

Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature continued yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 31 through 40.

Introducing Rockhampton's Most Influential Fifty (Nos 41-50) banner

A former underground worker at the mine where an explosion nearly claimed the lives of five men earlier this year has “called BS” on the mine owner’s safety claims.

One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery.

The prospect of a Rockhampton sports stadium may be the healthiest it has looked in quite some time, but exactly where it will be located remains increasingly unclear.

Rocky Sports Club proposal for a multi-purpose stadium with 8,500 permanent seats and could handle a crowd of 16,000 by adding temporary additional seats.

The company behind the Bouldercombe Royal Hotel and associated hotels has been officially wound up, with more than $800,000 that will remain in outstanding debt.

Royal Hotel at Bouldercombe in 1989.

Three trucks collided at a busy intersection in North Rockhampton yesterday morning, blocking traffic for more than an hour.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.