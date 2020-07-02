MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 1.

---

Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature continued yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 21 through 30.

---

More companies have been added to the list of unsecured creditors owed money by Busby Contracting.

Busby Group on Campbell Street.

---

A fire gutted a home in Mount Morgan yesterday morning, with multiple crews on scene for several hours fighting the blaze.

House fire in Bridge St, Mt Morgan.

---

More than three years since CQ Leagues Club went into receivership, the company which left a debt of more than $2.5 million, is expected to be wound up by next month.

The CQ Leagues Club.

---

The Queensland Government’s two month long $50 million overhaul of the Stanwell Power Station is about to kick off, bringing to our region 450 workers.

Owners of Southside Holiday Village Cindy and Nev O'Neil, were joined by Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga to celebrate the imminent arrival of guests thanks to an overhaul of the Stanwell Power Station.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.