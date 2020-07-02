MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature continued yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 21 through 30.
---
More companies have been added to the list of unsecured creditors owed money by Busby Contracting.
---
A fire gutted a home in Mount Morgan yesterday morning, with multiple crews on scene for several hours fighting the blaze.
---
More than three years since CQ Leagues Club went into receivership, the company which left a debt of more than $2.5 million, is expected to be wound up by next month.
---
The Queensland Government’s two month long $50 million overhaul of the Stanwell Power Station is about to kick off, bringing to our region 450 workers.
---
