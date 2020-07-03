MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland and CQUniversity Vice Chancellor, Professor Nick Klomp at the former CQUniversity Yeppoon campus.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 2.

---

Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature continued yesterday with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 11 through 20.

---

A man accused of stalking a Rockhampton woman and her partner allegedly parked outside of their homes and threatened them, sending messages saying “I found you scum. I’m coming knocking on your door maggot”.

The man made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 30 after being charged with stalking, breaching a domestic violence order and driving while disqualified.

---

The public is as divided as local politicians over which rival Rockhampton stadium bid they support according to a Morning Bulletin readers’ poll conducted this week.

STADIUM BATTLE: The two rival Rockhampton Stadium bids at Victoria Park and Browne Park have divided the support of politicians and the public.

---

Funeral details have been announced for Karen Gilliland, who was allegedly killed in her Brae Street home in The Range, Rockhampton, on Tuesday June 23, 2020.

READ: Family of nurse slain in front of her children speaks out

Karen Gilliland.

---

While it will no longer house CQUniversity students, the former Yeppoon campus will remain a place of learning with a new agreement reached between the university and Livingstone Shire Council.

---

