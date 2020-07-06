MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

BEEF CAPITAL: While NQ First leader Jason Costigan was yet to name his candidates to contest Rockhampton and Keppel, he’s got several ideas how to help the CQ region flourish.

---

We have compiled a list of recent death and funeral notices for Central Queensland.

It is important to honour those we have lost.

---

Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature wrapped up over the weekend with the announcement of The Morning Bulletin’s pick for number one.

---

An elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, yesterday morning.

Paramedics treated a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo: Bev Lacey

---

Capricorn Coast fire crews battled a 200m grass fire-front which was sparked by a vehicle fire yesterday morning.

QFES battled a vehicle and vegetation fire on the Capricorn Coast yesterday morning. Photo: Zizi Averill

---

NQ First leader Jason Costigan is putting forward ambitious election promises targeting Central Queenslander, including a plan to restart uranium mining.

While NQ First leader Jason Costigan was yet to name his candidates to contest Rockhampton and Keppel, he’s got several ideas how to help the CQ region flourish.

---

