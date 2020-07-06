MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 5.
---
We have compiled a list of recent death and funeral notices for Central Queensland.
READ: Central Queensland death and funeral notices
---
Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature wrapped up over the weekend with the announcement of The Morning Bulletin’s pick for number one.
---
An elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, yesterday morning.
---
Capricorn Coast fire crews battled a 200m grass fire-front which was sparked by a vehicle fire yesterday morning.
---
NQ First leader Jason Costigan is putting forward ambitious election promises targeting Central Queenslander, including a plan to restart uranium mining.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.