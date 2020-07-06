Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 5.

READ: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

---

We have compiled a list of recent death and funeral notices for Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Central Queensland death and funeral notices

It is important to honour those we have lost.
---

Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential feature wrapped up over the weekend with the announcement of The Morning Bulletin’s pick for number one.

(Catch up HERE)

Who will be named Number 1 in Rockhampton's 50 Most Influential list?
---

An elderly man was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Leichardt Highway, west of Rockhampton, yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Paramedics treated a 70-year-old man after his vehicle rolled near Westwood. Photo: Bev Lacey
---

Capricorn Coast fire crews battled a 200m grass fire-front which was sparked by a vehicle fire yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

QFES battled a vehicle and vegetation fire on the Capricorn Coast yesterday morning. Photo: Zizi Averill
---

NQ First leader Jason Costigan is putting forward ambitious election promises targeting Central Queenslander, including a plan to restart uranium mining.

(Catch up HERE)

While NQ First leader Jason Costigan was yet to name his candidates to contest Rockhampton and Keppel, he’s got several ideas how to help the CQ region flourish.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

