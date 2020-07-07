MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 6.
---
Eight new speciality shops, three large shops and a new cinema and lobby have been approved at Stockland Rockhampton.
(Catch up HERE)
---
President of the Central Queensland Military Museum says they have nowhere to go if they are asked to leave, with the heritage-listed former drill hall at 40 Archer St, where the museum is housed, listed for sale.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A fundraiser for a Biloela man who is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a tree at Biloela last week has topped $15,000, in less than 24 hours, and continues to rise.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Find out which Central Queensland mayors and councillors will get a payrise from July 1.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A teenager was taken to hospital on Sunday night after he was struck by a car in North Rockhampton.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.