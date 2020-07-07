MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

The Training Depot Drill Hall Complex at 40 Archer St, Rockhampton, was listed for sale with Knight Frank earlier this year.

The Training Depot Drill Hall Complex at 40 Archer St, Rockhampton, was listed for sale with Knight Frank earlier this year.

---

Eight new speciality shops, three large shops and a new cinema and lobby have been approved at Stockland Rockhampton.

The development at Stockland Rockhampton which will see The Terrace connected to the cinemas, creating new retail spaces.

---

President of the Central Queensland Military Museum says they have nowhere to go if they are asked to leave, with the heritage-listed former drill hall at 40 Archer St, where the museum is housed, listed for sale.

President of the Central Queensland Military Museum Barrie Harvey.

---

A fundraiser for a Biloela man who is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a tree at Biloela last week has topped $15,000, in less than 24 hours, and continues to rise.

Steven Ball with wife Kate on their wedding day. Steven is fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital after falling from a tree.

---

Find out which Central Queensland mayors and councillors will get a payrise from July 1.

The new Rockhampton Region Council elected in 2020. Councillor Shane Latcham, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Councillor Tony Williams, Councillor Neil Fisher, Councillor Ellen Smith, Councillor Donna Kirkland and Councillor Drew Wickerson.

---

A teenager was taken to hospital on Sunday night after he was struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

---

