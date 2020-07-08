Menu
Karen Gilliland's brother Bryan Cranston speaking at the funeral with young Jade, 6, by his side.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 7.

---

Alleged murder victim Karen Gilliland was remembered as a selfless mate at an emotional funeral ceremony yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Lara, Jade and Saul placed letters on their mother's, Karen Gillilands, coffin.
---

Central Queensland man cops a loss of half a million to his business after a company he worked for went into liquidation.

(Catch up HERE)

CQ Steel Industries has a fabrication workshop at Parkhurst, employing 20 staff.
---

A Central Queensland ranger feels lucky to be alive after he was diagnosed with mouth cancer earlier this year.

(Catch up HERE)

Fred Conway was diagnosed with mouth cancer earlier this year.
---

A young Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving along the Dawson Highway.

(Catch up HERE)

27-year-old Gladstone man ‘Jimmy’ fought off a deadly snake while driving at 100km/hour on the Dawson Highway west of Calliope. Picture: QLD Police
---

Riverfront views and the chance to soak up Rockhampton’s mild winter days are now some of the simple pleasures guests at The Criterion Hotel can enjoy.

(Catch up HERE)

New alfresco dining is available at Rockhampton's popular venue The Criterion Hotel.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

