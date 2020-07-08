MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Karen Gilliland's brother Bryan Cranston speaking at the funeral with young Jade, 6, by his side.

---

Alleged murder victim Karen Gilliland was remembered as a selfless mate at an emotional funeral ceremony yesterday.

Lara, Jade and Saul placed letters on their mother's, Karen Gillilands, coffin.

---

Central Queensland man cops a loss of half a million to his business after a company he worked for went into liquidation.

CQ Steel Industries has a fabrication workshop at Parkhurst, employing 20 staff.

---

A Central Queensland ranger feels lucky to be alive after he was diagnosed with mouth cancer earlier this year.

Fred Conway was diagnosed with mouth cancer earlier this year.

---

A young Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving along the Dawson Highway.

27-year-old Gladstone man ‘Jimmy’ fought off a deadly snake while driving at 100km/hour on the Dawson Highway west of Calliope. Picture: QLD Police

---

Riverfront views and the chance to soak up Rockhampton’s mild winter days are now some of the simple pleasures guests at The Criterion Hotel can enjoy.

New alfresco dining is available at Rockhampton's popular venue The Criterion Hotel.

---

