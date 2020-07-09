Menu
Sue Davidson is fed up with Ergon after her tenants were forced to endure living six weeks without power.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
9th Jul 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 8.

READ: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered

READ: Central Queensland death and funeral notices for July

---

Landlord tells of young family’s six weeks of hell living without power.

(Catch up HERE)

Ergon Energy crews were sent out to fix the aftermath of an electrical event, however denied responsbility for its affects on Sue Davidson’s investment property.
---

Full details of the $14.3 million Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation Facility have been revealed in exclusive documents.

(Catch up HERE)

The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.
---

Settlers Rockhampton was placed into receivership in August last year but in bright new beginnings, the Wandal retirement complex has been snapped up by new owners.

(Catch up HERE)

Settlers Rockhampton is one of five retirement villages part of the Settlers Group portfolio that went into receivership.
---

A man accused of being in possession of eight grams of methamphetamines was on bail for other drug offences when he was busted by police.

(Catch up HERE)

Trent Charles Langley made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week after being charged with possessing meth in excess of two grams, possessing drug utensils, possess drug property and possess tainted property.
---

Two women became trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle after a serious crash at Cawarral yesterday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Two women are trapped in their car after a two-vehicle collision at a troublesome intersection. Photo: Bev Lacey
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

