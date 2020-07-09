MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 8.
---
Landlord tells of young family’s six weeks of hell living without power.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Full details of the $14.3 million Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation Facility have been revealed in exclusive documents.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Settlers Rockhampton was placed into receivership in August last year but in bright new beginnings, the Wandal retirement complex has been snapped up by new owners.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man accused of being in possession of eight grams of methamphetamines was on bail for other drug offences when he was busted by police.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Two women became trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle after a serious crash at Cawarral yesterday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
