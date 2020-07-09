MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Sue Davidson is fed up with Ergon after her tenants were forced to endure living six weeks without power.

Landlord tells of young family’s six weeks of hell living without power.

Ergon Energy crews were sent out to fix the aftermath of an electrical event, however denied responsbility for its affects on Sue Davidson’s investment property.

Full details of the $14.3 million Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation Facility have been revealed in exclusive documents.

The location of the Rockhampton alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility.

Settlers Rockhampton was placed into receivership in August last year but in bright new beginnings, the Wandal retirement complex has been snapped up by new owners.

Settlers Rockhampton is one of five retirement villages part of the Settlers Group portfolio that went into receivership.

A man accused of being in possession of eight grams of methamphetamines was on bail for other drug offences when he was busted by police.

Trent Charles Langley made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week after being charged with possessing meth in excess of two grams, possessing drug utensils, possess drug property and possess tainted property.

Two women became trapped inside a badly damaged vehicle after a serious crash at Cawarral yesterday afternoon.

Two women are trapped in their car after a two-vehicle collision at a troublesome intersection. Photo: Bev Lacey

