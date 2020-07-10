Menu
Drums dumped in a lagoon North of Yeppoon
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
10th Jul 2020 6:13 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 9.

A teenager is facing being charged over threatening a Rockhampton magistrate who denied his older brother’s bail due to alleged serious domestic violence offences. Click here for the full story.

Fears of another tragic death at a notoriously fatal Artillery Rd and Yeppoon Rd intersection haunt Capricornia MP Michelle Landry on her daily commute to and from Yeppoon every day. Click here for the full story.

Artillery Rd intersection
The Department of Environment and Science confirmed this morning that two people are facing wilfully causing material environmental harm charges after dumping a total of 13 paint thinner drums north of Yeppoon. Click here for the full story.

Drums dumped in a lagoon North of Yeppoon
Aiming to make manufacturing great again, Katter’s Australian Party’s candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has laid out how his party plans to give local businesses a leg up. Click here for the full story.

ELECTION PLAN: Katter's Australia Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd explained how his party would support the region's manufacturing industry.
A MAN accused and charged over the stabbing murder of his estranged wife, Karen Gilliland, is now subject to a forensic order. Click here for the full story.

Investigators at the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton
