MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.
Long-time, respected Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce has called time on his editorship after 14 years in the role. Meet our new editor Melanie Plane, who has a long work history with the Bully and her family has a 120 history with our region. Click here for the full story.
Another methane gas explosion has occurred at a CQ mine just two months after five men suffered horrific injuries in an explosion at Anglo American’s Grosvenor mine. Click here for the full story.
Concerns have been raised by the Labor Party that Central Queensland’s businesses and thousands of workers could be adversely impacted by a scaling back of the $70 billion JobKeeper payments scheme too much, too soon. Click here for the full story.
Zacharia Ty Lappin appeared in court after an alleged “king hit” and a “coward punch” which left another man with serious facial injuries. He was also accused of deliberately coughing on a police officer at the peak of the COVID-19 restrictions, before punching him in the head. Click here for the full story.
Karolina Kerkemeyer had planned to spend her 30th birthday on top of a mountain in Tanzania but instead the adventurous doctor has traded her hiking boots for a swab kit as she helps fight against any coronavirus outbreak in CQ. Click here for the full story.