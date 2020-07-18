MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 17.
Rockhampton’s Supreme court judge has gone against precedent cases for possessing more than two grams of methamphetamines to stop Immigration deporting a New Zealand offender.
See the full list of roads across the Rockhampton region that have been ticketed for works in the 2020/21 council budget.
A Gracemere high school is ramping up to be the next political battleground for the 2020 state election.
The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service told doctors living in taxpayer-funded accommodation to move out by the end of the year.
A gold field near Clermont has “significant potential” for bulk mining opportunities according to a company who has applied for two new exploration permits.
