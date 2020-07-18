MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A Gracemere high school is ramping up to be the next political battleground for the 2020 state election.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 17.

---

Rockhampton’s Supreme court judge has gone against precedent cases for possessing more than two grams of methamphetamines to stop Immigration deporting a New Zealand offender.

Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

See the full list of roads across the Rockhampton region that have been ticketed for works in the 2020/21 council budget.

Cr Tony Williams and Cr Drew Wickerson inspect Upper Ulam Rd after a $270,000 upgrade.

---

NQ First Leader and Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and NQ First candidate for Mirani, Jason Borg.

---

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service told doctors living in taxpayer-funded accommodation to move out by the end of the year.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service recently informed rural generalists that the government would not provide them accommodation in 2021.

---

A gold field near Clermont has “significant potential” for bulk mining opportunities according to a company who has applied for two new exploration permits.

Impact Minerals Limited has lodged two new applications for Exploration Permits for Minerals (EPM’s) at its Blackridge gold project near Clermont. Photo: Stewart Allen

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.