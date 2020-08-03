MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
A man had to be airlifted from Great Keppel Island on Saturday night following an alleged assault.
Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show over the weekend.
A motorbike rider faced court last week after he was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.
An auction of the iconic Great Western Hotel venue was planned for August 8 but was cancelled due to social distancing requirements and travel restrictions. Find out what price they are now asking.
Rockhampton’s Korte’s Resort have yet again been named in the top 25 of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.
