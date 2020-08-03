Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.
Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Aug 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 2.

READ: LETTERS: Wind and solar farms are unpredictable

READ: Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

---

A man had to be airlifted from Great Keppel Island on Saturday night following an alleged assault.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Helicopter called for motorbike accident near Rockhampton

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.

---

Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show over the weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.
Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.

---

A motorbike rider faced court last week after he was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

Leonard James Williams was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.
Leonard James Williams was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.

---

An auction of the iconic Great Western Hotel venue was planned for August 8 but was cancelled due to social distancing requirements and travel restrictions. Find out what price they are now asking.

(Catch up HERE)

The Great Western Hotel has been listed for sale.
The Great Western Hotel has been listed for sale.

---

Rockhampton’s Korte’s Resort have yet again been named in the top 25 of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton's Kortes Resort has been recognised as one of Australia's top hotels in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.
Rockhampton's Kortes Resort has been recognised as one of Australia's top hotels in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Hope for dust-plagued Cawarral residents

        premium_icon Revealed: Hope for dust-plagued Cawarral residents

        News WHAT the council plans to do about the problem.

        New servo for Rocky to Mackay highway

        premium_icon New servo for Rocky to Mackay highway

        Business The development also includes a convenience shop and would have access for...

        Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

        premium_icon Drink-driver: 66yo woman blows .110

        News SHE was driving without headlights on at night and had a beer in the car with...

        LETTERS: Wind and solar farms are unpredictable

        premium_icon LETTERS: Wind and solar farms are unpredictable

        News SEE the letters to the editor and cartoonist Harry Bruce’s view.