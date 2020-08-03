MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 2.

A man had to be airlifted from Great Keppel Island on Saturday night following an alleged assault.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island on Saturday night for an assault.

Queensland Police were out in force checking on motorists who were arriving to the Yaamba Motor Show over the weekend.

A motorbike rider faced court last week after he was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.

Leonard James Williams was charged with drink-driving after a traffic accident at Yeppoon.

An auction of the iconic Great Western Hotel venue was planned for August 8 but was cancelled due to social distancing requirements and travel restrictions. Find out what price they are now asking.

The Great Western Hotel has been listed for sale.

Rockhampton’s Korte’s Resort have yet again been named in the top 25 of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Rockhampton's Kortes Resort has been recognised as one of Australia's top hotels in Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.

