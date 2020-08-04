MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
A service station and convenience shop between Marlborough and Yaamba has been proposed.
---
An increase of deadly snake encounters across Central Queensland have residents on high alert.
---
The heartbroken father of Emily Barnett has spoken of the anguish his family lives with following the 21-year-old’s tragic death earlier this year.
---
Find out what Livingstone Shire Council plans to do for dust-plagued residents at Cawarral.
---
The first plans for the Bouldercombe Motorsport Precinct have been unveiled for public viewing.
---
