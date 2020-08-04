Menu
The family of Emily Barnett - uncle Leyland, aunt Davina, father Adrian and mother Stacy - signed the safety pledge at the launch of Rural Road Safety Month.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Aug 2020 7:30 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 3.

---

A service station and convenience shop between Marlborough and Yaamba has been proposed.

(Catch up HERE)

Design renders for the service station development application.
---

An increase of deadly snake encounters across Central Queensland have residents on high alert.

(Catch up HERE)

Snake catcher Sergii Mitin removing a snake for relocation.
---

The heartbroken father of Emily Barnett has spoken of the anguish his family lives with following the 21-year-old’s tragic death earlier this year.

(Catch up HERE)

Emily Barnett's father, Adrian (second from left) spoke at the launch of the Rural Road Safety Month campaign on Monday.
---

Find out what Livingstone Shire Council plans to do for dust-plagued residents at Cawarral.

(Catch up HERE)

Tookers Rd at Cawarral is highlighted in red.
---

The first plans for the Bouldercombe Motorsport Precinct have been unveiled for public viewing.

(Catch up HERE)

Councillor Donna Kirkland, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher look at plans for the new motorsport precinct at Bouldercombe.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

