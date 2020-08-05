Menu
Ian and Gloria Pershouse show off their award-winning crops.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 4.

---

One of the drivers of 14 vehicles belonging to campers found by police in Byfield National Park during COVID social distancing restrictions has been sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

David Patrick Chizzoni, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of trespassing on Commonwealth Land.
---

A man has been charged following a violent brawl involving about 20 people last night in Rockhampton City.

READ: Man injured in multi-vehicle smash

Queensland Police Service attended the scene.
---

Central Queensland is in line for a wet end of the week as a trough makes its way up the coast.

Friday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week for CQ.
---

A Central Queensland family has enjoyed the taste of sweet victory after being named among the country’s best.

Ian and Gloria Pershouse show off their award-winning crops.
---

See the full list of details for Central Queensland formals around the coronavirus pandemic.

RGS Formal: Mikaela Bettridge and Lucas Johnson.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

