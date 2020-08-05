MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 4.
One of the drivers of 14 vehicles belonging to campers found by police in Byfield National Park during COVID social distancing restrictions has been sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
(Catch up HERE)
A man has been charged following a violent brawl involving about 20 people last night in Rockhampton City.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Man injured in multi-vehicle smash
Central Queensland is in line for a wet end of the week as a trough makes its way up the coast.
(Catch up HERE)
A Central Queensland family has enjoyed the taste of sweet victory after being named among the country’s best.
(Catch up HERE)
See the full list of details for Central Queensland formals around the coronavirus pandemic.
(Catch up HERE)
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.