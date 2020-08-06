MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Gary St George is retiring from the McDonalds franchise after more than 40 years.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 5.

---

Having worked with McDonalds for more than four decades, Gary St George is retiring from the franchise.

---

A man has been charged following a violent brawl involving about 20 people on Tuesday night in Rockhampton City.

Multiple people were injured following a group brawl in Rockhampton City.

---

Catch up with full replays of all of the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games yesterday.

The Cathedral College defeated Ignatius Park College 26-8 in their Aaron Payne Cup clash at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Wednesday, August 5 2020. Photo: Callum Dick

---

Three separate fires across the Rockhampton region sent a smoky haze across the city yesterday afternoon.

Multiple fires broke out across Central Queensland yesterday afternoon. Picture: Kevin Farmer

---

A Yeppoon man who stabbed his housemate eight times with a kitchen knife for no reason, has been jailed.

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner stabbed his housemate eight times for no reason. Photo: Facebook.

---

