MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

---
Having worked with McDonalds for more than four decades, Gary St George is retiring from the franchise.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man has been charged following a violent brawl involving about 20 people on Tuesday night in Rockhampton City.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Catch up with full replays of all of the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games yesterday.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Three separate fires across the Rockhampton region sent a smoky haze across the city yesterday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Yeppoon man who stabbed his housemate eight times with a kitchen knife for no reason, has been jailed.
(Catch up HERE)
---
