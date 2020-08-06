Menu
Gary St George is retiring from the McDonalds franchise after more than 40 years.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 5.

---

Having worked with McDonalds for more than four decades, Gary St George is retiring from the franchise.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A man has been charged following a violent brawl involving about 20 people on Tuesday night in Rockhampton City.

(Catch up HERE)

Multiple people were injured following a group brawl in Rockhampton City.
---

Catch up with full replays of all of the Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

The Cathedral College defeated Ignatius Park College 26-8 in their Aaron Payne Cup clash at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Wednesday, August 5 2020. Photo: Callum Dick
---

Three separate fires across the Rockhampton region sent a smoky haze across the city yesterday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Multiple fires broke out across Central Queensland yesterday afternoon. Picture: Kevin Farmer
---

A Yeppoon man who stabbed his housemate eight times with a kitchen knife for no reason, has been jailed.

(Catch up HERE)

Luke Thomas Stephen Garner stabbed his housemate eight times for no reason. Photo: Facebook.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

