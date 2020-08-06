MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 6.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Together we can make a difference

READ: Central Queensland death and funeral notices for late July

---

Fears of a suspected COVID-19 case in Rockhampton have sparked after a local woman, known to police, reportedly returned a positive test result.

(Catch up HERE)

Fears of a COVID-19 outbreak have grown after a Rockhampton woman reportedly tested positive. Photo: Gaye Gerard

---

The One Nation party is speaking out after concerns that a border review between Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire could result in Livingstone’s residents being slugged higher rates.

(Catch up HERE)

One Nation’s candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is opposed to a boundary review.

---

The former caretakers residence at Rockhampton Showgrounds is being prepared to be demolished this month.

(Catch up HERE)

The former caretaker's house at Rockhampton showgrounds is being demolished.

---

A Hero truck driver, who pulled a fellow truckie, who was alight, free from his burning rig after a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale says he would do it again tomorrow.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Men flown to Brisbane hospital after horror hwy crash

Drone footage of a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway: A four-vehicle crash south of Miriam Vale has blocked the Bruce Highway

---

A Central Queensland man busted growing marijuana wrote his name on the plants.

(Catch up HERE)

Generic photographs of cannabis plants / marijuana / dope / weed / drugs / addiction / abuse.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.