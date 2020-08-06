MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 6.
---
Fears of a suspected COVID-19 case in Rockhampton have sparked after a local woman, known to police, reportedly returned a positive test result.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The One Nation party is speaking out after concerns that a border review between Rockhampton Regional Council and Livingstone Shire could result in Livingstone’s residents being slugged higher rates.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The former caretakers residence at Rockhampton Showgrounds is being prepared to be demolished this month.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Hero truck driver, who pulled a fellow truckie, who was alight, free from his burning rig after a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway south of Miriam Vale says he would do it again tomorrow.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Central Queensland man busted growing marijuana wrote his name on the plants.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.