The charred remains of a semi trailer which crashed on the Bruce Hwy.
The charred remains of a semi trailer which crashed on the Bruce Hwy.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
8th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 6.

---

1. CQ Bank’s shock plan to close four CQ branches, cut jobs

The closure is effective in November and affects 26 staff.

A CQ back yesterday announced it was closing multiple sites.
A CQ back yesterday announced it was closing multiple sites.

---

2. ‘Gangster’ planned to burgle police station for meth stash

A want-to-be gangster planned to break into a police station to get his methamphetamine stash back.

A would-be gangster faced court this week.
A would-be gangster faced court this week.

---

3. Young CQ auctioneer living out his dream job

The Rockhampton man placed runner up at Thursday’s 2020 ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition.

2020 ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition winner and runner up Brodie Hurlie, Nutrien Lviestock, Injune, with Justin Rohde, Nutrien Livestock, Rockhampton.
2020 ALPA Young Auctioneer Competition winner and runner up Brodie Hurlie, Nutrien Lviestock, Injune, with Justin Rohde, Nutrien Livestock, Rockhampton.

---

4. 50 metre wall of flame in fiery Bruce Hwy crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash at 11.15pm on the Bruce Highway.

The charred remains of a semi trailer after it crashed on the Bruce Highway earlier this week.
The charred remains of a semi trailer after it crashed on the Bruce Highway earlier this week.

---

5. Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into parked car.

Wet weather wreaked havoc across Central Queensland roads throughout the course of Friday.

A driver has collided with a parked car following a medical episode.
A driver has collided with a parked car following a medical episode.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

