MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 8.
---
1. WATCH: Smoke, fire consumes North Rocky home
The residential property caught alight around 10.30am Saturday morning.
---
2. ‘Pretty bloody bad’: Elderly mother denied dying wish
Devastated son cannot say a final goodbye to his ailing mother.
---
3. Meet the new track curator at Callaghan Park
Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO: ‘He comes with the highest of recommendations.’
---
4. New rideshare competitor takes on Rocky region
Uber and Ola appear to have some competition when it comes to offering affordable rideshares.
---
5. REVEALED: Huge numbers vie for popular CQ apprenticeship
Massive numbers keen to take out in-demand position with mining and construction giant.