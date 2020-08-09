MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A North Rockhampton home was engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.

HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 8.

1. WATCH: Smoke, fire consumes North Rocky home

The residential property caught alight around 10.30am Saturday morning.

A North Rockhampton home was engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.

2. ‘Pretty bloody bad’: Elderly mother denied dying wish

Devastated son cannot say a final goodbye to his ailing mother.

Doris Clouten and son John have been prevented from reuniting one last time due to strict QLD Health policy.

3. Meet the new track curator at Callaghan Park

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO: ‘He comes with the highest of recommendations.’

Trent Williams is the track supervisor at Brisbane Racing Club and looks after the tracks at Doomben and Eagle Farm racecourses. Photo: Claudia Baxter

4. New rideshare competitor takes on Rocky region

Uber and Ola appear to have some competition when it comes to offering affordable rideshares.

LAUNCH: DiDi Driver Michael Bradshaw and DiDi's representative Dan Jordan are excited about the launch.

5. REVEALED: Huge numbers vie for popular CQ apprenticeship

Massive numbers keen to take out in-demand position with mining and construction giant.