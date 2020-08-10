MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 9.
READ: LETTERS: If there is no fuel, there can be no fire
---
One of Queensland’s longest serving racehorse trainers was seriously injured at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse early on Friday.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A vehicle collided with a light pole on Saturday evening after allegedly speeding and performing burnouts in a nearby residential area.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Man suffers internal injuries in late-night rollover
READ: Baby unharmed after ingesting poisonous liquid
---
A new rideshare service will from next week deliver a healthy dose of competition among rival transport companies across Central Queensland.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A learner licence holder was busted drink driving without a legal supervising driver in the car, all for a feed of KFC.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Saturday’s AFL game saw Central Queensland’s reigning champions continue their dominance.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.