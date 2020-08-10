MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe, 79, is in Rockhampton Hospital with head injuries after an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on Friday morning. Picture: File

Racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe, 79, is in Rockhampton Hospital with head injuries after an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on Friday morning. Picture: File

---

One of Queensland’s longest serving racehorse trainers was seriously injured at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park racecourse early on Friday.

Racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe, 79, is in Rockhampton Hospital with head injuries after an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on Friday morning. Picture: David Kapernick

---

A vehicle collided with a light pole on Saturday evening after allegedly speeding and performing burnouts in a nearby residential area.

A car collided with a pole in West Rockhampton on Saturday night.

---

A new rideshare service will from next week deliver a healthy dose of competition among rival transport companies across Central Queensland.

DiDi driver Michael Bradshaw and DiDi’s representative Dan Jordan are excited about the launch.

---

A learner licence holder was busted drink driving without a legal supervising driver in the car, all for a feed of KFC.

Leyton Thomas Wood, 18, pleaded guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving on L plates and one of driving while not under direction of an open licence holder.

---

Saturday’s AFL game saw Central Queensland’s reigning champions continue their dominance.

Panthers players try to stop the run of Yeppoon’s Samuel Nicholls in the AFL clash at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

---

