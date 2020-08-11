Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 10.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Start work on Yeppoon Road now

---

A police crackdown on beach drivers breaking traffic rules has landed several people in court recently.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon Courthouse.
Yeppoon Courthouse.

---

A young man has learned in a very hard way he should not even have a drop of alcohol, after receiving prison terms for serious assaults.

(Catch up HERE)

Keenan Allan Fisher-Cairns, 22, pleaded guilty on July 30 in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of grievous bodily harm in a public place while intoxicated, assault occassioning bodily harm, contravening a banning order, breach of bail, two of public nuisance and three of wilful damage.
---

Staff at The Capricornian are rejoicing in its new-found title as the sole customer-owned banking institution in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

The Capricornian staff Amanda Harper, Kendal Brown, Sam Kilby and Kim Reabel.
The Capricornian staff Amanda Harper, Kendal Brown, Sam Kilby and Kim Reabel.

---

The Queensland border has shut to Victorians, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory residents but there’s concerns over an exemption for specialist FIFO workers.

(Catch up HERE)

Fly-In Fly-Out miners are among those told to stay in Queensland for work or wait until the border restrictions ease against their home states.
Fly-In Fly-Out miners are among those told to stay in Queensland for work or wait until the border restrictions ease against their home states.

---

Up to five hunters will be able to access a game meat refrigeration storage facility planned for Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

