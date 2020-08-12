MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 11.
READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Road safety is in your hands
READ: What’s new on the Morning Bulletin website
---
Plans for the $600 million development at the Capricorn Resort are continuing in the background.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 48-year-old Emerald man died after a serious motorbike crash south of Gympie on Monday night.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Woman dies in horrific highway rollover
---
Three people were injured after two cars collided in a North Rockhampton suburb on Monday night.
(Catch up HERE)
---
It has almost been one year since Aldi first opened its doors in Rockhampton but the question of whether there will be a second store remains.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man is accused of crimes from a series of bizarre behaviours while allegedly high on ice, including diving head first through the front passenger window of a taxi and saying people wanted to kill him.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.