MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Plans for the $600 million development at the Capricorn Resort are continuing in the background.

Pool area and accommodation building at Capricorn Resort. Picture: Philip Norrish

A 48-year-old Emerald man died after a serious motorbike crash south of Gympie on Monday night.

A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.

Three people were injured after two cars collided in a North Rockhampton suburb on Monday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

It has almost been one year since Aldi first opened its doors in Rockhampton but the question of whether there will be a second store remains.

A shopping centre complex and service station is proposed for 337-341 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

A man is accused of crimes from a series of bizarre behaviours while allegedly high on ice, including diving head first through the front passenger window of a taxi and saying people wanted to kill him.

Neville William Junior Aspinall made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

