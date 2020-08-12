Menu
Main pool at Capricorn Resort.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 8:15 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 11.

---

Plans for the $600 million development at the Capricorn Resort are continuing in the background.

(Catch up HERE)

Pool area and accommodation building at Capricorn Resort. Picture: Philip Norrish
---

A 48-year-old Emerald man died after a serious motorbike crash south of Gympie on Monday night.

(Catch up HERE)

A rider was killed in a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek on Monday night.
---

Three people were injured after two cars collided in a North Rockhampton suburb on Monday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene.
---

It has almost been one year since Aldi first opened its doors in Rockhampton but the question of whether there will be a second store remains.

(Catch up HERE)

A shopping centre complex and service station is proposed for 337-341 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.
---

A man is accused of crimes from a series of bizarre behaviours while allegedly high on ice, including diving head first through the front passenger window of a taxi and saying people wanted to kill him.

(Catch up HERE)

Neville William Junior Aspinall made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
---

