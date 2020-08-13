MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

St Brendan’s Grady Callaghan is wrapped up by some solid St Patrick’s College defence in the Aaron Payne Cup clash at Yeppoon. Picture: Jann Houley

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 12.

---

St Brendan’s College are still without a win in the Aaron Payne Cup.

St Brendan’s Tristan Barron tackles St Patrick’s College player. Bevan Rickard. Picture: Jann Houley

---

A Sunshine Coast woman died after becoming entrapped in a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Springsure on Tuesday night.

Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater addresses the media regarding Tuesday evening's fatal crash at Springsure.

---

A Rockhampton mother is out of pocket more than $18,000 after her seven-seater sedan was stolen, used in a fuel drive off and set on fire near Bunnings.

Brodie Anthony Muir, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on July 29 to one count each of arson, possessing property suspected used in the commission of a crime and wilful damage.

---

More than two years after the Zilzie Bay Resort was sold to a Chinese company, not much has changed.

The Great Barrier Reef International Resort in 2006. Picture: Peter Wallis

---

Meet the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party’s candidate for Rockhampton, Laura Barnard, who is fighting to decriminalise the drug.

Laura Barnard is the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party's candidate for Rockhampton.

---

