St Brendan’s Grady Callaghan is wrapped up by some solid St Patrick’s College defence in the Aaron Payne Cup clash at Yeppoon. Picture: Jann Houley
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 12.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FIFO needs to be a thing of the past

---

St Brendan’s College are still without a win in the Aaron Payne Cup.

(Catch up HERE)

WATCH: PAYNE CUP REPLAY: Cathedral College v Kirwan blockbuster

WATCH: PAYNE CUP REPLAY: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s in showdown

St Brendan’s Tristan Barron tackles St Patrick’s College player. Bevan Rickard. Picture: Jann Houley
---

A Sunshine Coast woman died after becoming entrapped in a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Springsure on Tuesday night.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Investigators reveal common mistake behind deadly CQ crash

READ: Driver uninjured in cattle truck rollover

READ: Police speak with driver after alleged hit and run

Snr Sergeant Ewan Findlater addresses the media regarding Tuesday evening's fatal crash at Springsure.
---

A Rockhampton mother is out of pocket more than $18,000 after her seven-seater sedan was stolen, used in a fuel drive off and set on fire near Bunnings.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Man turns to weed after 17-year valium prescription stopped

Brodie Anthony Muir, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on July 29 to one count each of arson, possessing property suspected used in the commission of a crime and wilful damage.
---

More than two years after the Zilzie Bay Resort was sold to a Chinese company, not much has changed.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: CAP RESORT: Will we ever see the it back up and running?

The Great Barrier Reef International Resort in 2006. Picture: Peter Wallis
---

Meet the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party’s candidate for Rockhampton, Laura Barnard, who is fighting to decriminalise the drug.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: CCC probe launched after candidate booted from youth program

Laura Barnard is the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party's candidate for Rockhampton.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

