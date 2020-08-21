MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

HAPPY FRIDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday August 20.

---

REVEALED: Top 10 state schools for suspensions in our region

One school in the Rockhampton region was named in the top 10 for Queensland schools with the most student suspensions.

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE: Rockhampton's state schools have appeared in a statewide list showing the number of students who have been suspended.

---

Senior police officer supplies drug user with reference

A man busted picking up MDMA from a Central Queensland post office had a reference letter from the Officer-In-Charge of a police station tendered in court.

Rhys Cambridge Fraser, 31, leaving Rockhampton courthouse with defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand and lawyer Ashlee Brew, after being sentenced to 2.5 years prison over possessing MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and steroids in Blackwater on July 26, 2019.

---

Rocky boutique celebrates 10 years with own clothing line

In honour of their 10th birthday this month, Rockhampton clothing boutique Willow and Ivy is launching its own label.

Georgina Marshall-Galloway celebrates Willow and Ivy's 10th birthday.

---

Accused drums dumpers have matters mentioned in court

Two men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, today had their matters mentioned in court.

Drums were found dumped in a lagoon north of Yeppoon last October.

---

Chances of tropical cyclones, floods increase for CQ

The chances of a La Niña impacting Central Queensland in coming months have almost tripled, according to new data released by BOM.