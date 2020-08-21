MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
HAPPY FRIDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday August 20.
READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: I won’t support Labor or LNP
---
REVEALED: Top 10 state schools for suspensions in our region
One school in the Rockhampton region was named in the top 10 for Queensland schools with the most student suspensions.
---
Senior police officer supplies drug user with reference
A man busted picking up MDMA from a Central Queensland post office had a reference letter from the Officer-In-Charge of a police station tendered in court.
---
Rocky boutique celebrates 10 years with own clothing line
In honour of their 10th birthday this month, Rockhampton clothing boutique Willow and Ivy is launching its own label.
---
Accused drums dumpers have matters mentioned in court
Two men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, today had their matters mentioned in court.
---
Chances of tropical cyclones, floods increase for CQ
The chances of a La Niña impacting Central Queensland in coming months have almost tripled, according to new data released by BOM.