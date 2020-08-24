MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.
READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Explaining how laws are made
---
Light plane crashes in Central Queensland
Emergency services crews responded to a report of a single-engine Jabiru J160 light plane crash at Theodore in Central Queensland.
Read the latest on the incident here: AIR CRASH: Details emerge after light plane goes down in CQ
---
Apprenticeships now open with Ergon in Central Queensland
Applications for apprenticeships with Ergon Energy, are now open with 14 spots available for Central Queensland. The deadline for applications closes on September 8. Find out in our story where to apply.
---
Car flipped onto its roof in Nth Rocky crash
A woman was hospitalised after a car flipped onto its roof during a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Berserker and Charles streets in North Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.
---
SNEAK PEEK: Rocky’s most unique store open for business
After months of hard work, Rockhampton’s most unique, and adorable, shopfront The Cat’s Meow Gifts is finally set to open its doors following months of COVID-19 related setbacks.
---
Rocky family’s desperate bid for border crossing exemption
An expectant Rocky mum battling health conditions spoke with the Morning Bulletin about her desperate bid to get a government exemption allowing her family relocate across the Queensland border. Fortunately this story has a happy ending.
---