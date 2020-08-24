MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

BRIGHT FUTURE: There was plenty of interest from our readers about the latest round of apprenticeships being offered by Ergon Energy.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

Light plane crashes in Central Queensland

Emergency services crews responded to a report of a single-engine Jabiru J160 light plane crash at Theodore in Central Queensland.

A Jabiru J160 aircraft similar to this one crashed in Central Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.

Apprenticeships now open with Ergon in Central Queensland

Applications for apprenticeships with Ergon Energy, are now open with 14 spots available for Central Queensland. The deadline for applications closes on September 8. Find out in our story where to apply.

Brittany Lauga MP and Barry O'Rourke MP with, Front Left – Shelby Warcon, Teagan Spratt. Far Right – Brian Dingle Area Manager Capricornia. Second row Left to Right – Nathan Poole, Brooke Leard, Gabbi Hyde, Lyncoln Rebel. Third Row Left to Right – Matt Easton, Jamie Costello, Nathan Cocker, Cooper Johnson, Ben Wilkinson, Harry Phillis. Back Row Left to Right – Luke Offord Apprentice Coordinator,

Car flipped onto its roof in Nth Rocky crash

A woman was hospitalised after a car flipped onto its roof during a two-vehicle accident at the corner of Berserker and Charles streets in North Rockhampton yesterday afternoon.

This white Mazda was flipped onto its roof during the two-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

SNEAK PEEK: Rocky’s most unique store open for business

After months of hard work, Rockhampton’s most unique, and adorable, shopfront The Cat’s Meow Gifts is finally set to open its doors following months of COVID-19 related setbacks.

Store owner Tracey Austin celebrated her store's opening on Saturday.

Rocky family’s desperate bid for border crossing exemption

An expectant Rocky mum battling health conditions spoke with the Morning Bulletin about her desperate bid to get a government exemption allowing her family relocate across the Queensland border. Fortunately this story has a happy ending.

STRANDED FAMILY: Holly Grayson (left) 8, Mellissa Schofield, Ben Grayson and Xavier Grayson, 10 had been planning for months to move to Rockhampton but were stuck on the wrong side of the border with all their possessions.

