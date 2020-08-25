MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

STADIUM OPPOSITION: One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien believes that the majority of residents surrounding Browne Park are opposed to the stadium upgrade and he wants to know what happened with the feasibility study.

STADIUM OPPOSITION: One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien believes that the majority of residents surrounding Browne Park are opposed to the stadium upgrade and he wants to know what happened with the feasibility study.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Federation is failing in Australia

---

Bay family making move to care for children of slain nurse

Following the death of Rocky nurse Karen Gilliland, 42, who was allegedly murdered by her husband in front of two of her children on June 23, her Hervey Bay family has decided to move to Rockhampton to be with the children.

Karen Gilliland was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton.

---

Crim’s efforts to steal safe end in dramatic ram raid

A vandal(s) ploughed a front-end loader through the office Gracemere’s Waste Transfer Station office early on Monday morning, shutting down the facility.

Police later revealed that the thieves’ attempts to remove the heavy-duty safe had proven futile so they removed a set of keys to a front-end loader and used it to cause further damage to the building which has subsequently dislodged that safe.

VANDALS STRIKE: This is the aftermath of a vandal driving a front-end loader through the office of the Gracemere Waste Transfer Station.

---

UPDATE: Traffic flowing after four car pileup on bridge

Six patients have escaped unharmed following a four vehicle collision on Rockhampton’s New Bridge reducing the flow of traffic to a crawl yesterday afternoon.

---

STADIUM SAGA: No clarity on Browne Park feasibility study

With no clarity from the Queensland Government after years of waiting, Central Queenslanders are demanding to know what happened with the $150,000 fast-tracked feasibility study into the stadium upgrade at Browne Park.

Harry's view on Browne Park stadium delays.

---

Woman’s nose broken in Rocky shopping centre assault

A woman in her 20s has suffered a suspected fractured nose following an assault at Northside Plaza Shopping Centre, North Rockhampton.

---