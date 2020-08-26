MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has confirmed she was the subject of a councillor conduct investigation in regards to a trip to India she attended in 2017.

She said the matter was referred to the government body by the State Government’s Office of the Independent Assessor (OIA).

Mayor Margaret Strelow.

‘Single gunshot fired into driver’s side window’

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who could help with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, May 18, a man on a motorcycle discharged a single gunshot into the driver’s side window of a yellow Holden Commodore near the intersection of Yaamba Road and Farm Street.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

Traditional Owners take stand to evict Adani

Traditional Owners near the Adani Carmichael mine have blocked access to the site, in what they claim is a move to protect their home lands.

Led by the Wangan and Jagalingou tribal people, the protest has restricted contractors from accessing the work site.

Wangan and Jagalingou tribal people block access to the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Man hospitalised after horrific Yaamba Rd crash

A male in his 30s has been transported to hospital following a high-impact crash in North Rockhampton where his blue ute collided with a power pole before it fell on top of the vehicle.

COVID-19 restrictions stop Texan Tiffany leaving CQ

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned everyone’s lives upside down in 2020, but for one of Rocky’s residents American Tiffany Fleming, it has been a particularly bittersweet, experiencing both joy and heart ache.

NEW HOME: American Tiffany Fleming is loving her new life with her Aussie partner Dale Graff and his daughter Amelia in Central Queensland but her way home to visit her family is blocked by coronavirus restrictions.

