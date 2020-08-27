MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

FIRE THREAT: Multiple fire crews swung into action to tackle a bushfire burning near a Norman Gardens estate yesterday.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Wednesday.

---

Three kids hospitalised after South Rocky crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 3.40pm at the intersection of MacGregor St and Upper Dawsons Rd, The Range.

Six people were treated by paramedics and three children were hospitalised.

A two-vehicle crash has blocked Upper Dawsons Rd at The Range.

---

More crews sent to battle North Rocky blaze

It’s bushfire season again. Six QFES crews were in action tending to a vegetation fire which broke out around 12.15pm near the intersection of Foulkes St and Springfield Dr, Norman Garden, cloaking the surrounding area in smoke.

BUSHFIRE SEASON: Norman Garden resident Mark Spencer's photo showed smoke passing over nearby mountaintops yesterday.

---

Teen who tried to kill his mother eligible for parole

A young man who was jailed for attempting to kill his mother, who had supplied him with drugs from when he was 12, has had his jail sentence reduced after an appeal.

The offender was a child of 17 when he repeatedly stabbed his mother in 2018, while psychotic, and after a “horrendous” upbringing, the Court of Appeal heard.

---

QFES officers honoured as new $800K truck arrives

A number of brave QFES officers have been honoured for their tireless efforts in keeping Rockhampton region safe.

The ceremony also included the handover of a new fire truck – a $800,000 Scania type 3 truck replacing the station’s 17-year-old truck.

Award recipients Reade Stemple, Cameron Bunn, Barry Thompson, Lisa Christie and Robert Price.

---

Prime highway development site hits market for $1.519M

A suite of properties adjacent to Browne Park on the Bruce Highway are listed for a $1.519 million multi-sale, marketed as one of the largest corner developments in Rockhampton.

The six property development on George and Cambridge Sts is marketed for $1.519 million.

---