MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

LOCKED DOWN: Visitors are prohibited from attending the Capricornia Correctional Centre after a COVID-19 scare in the correctional system.

---

Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown

Fears of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at Capricornia Correctional Centre has sent the facility into a strict lockdown under the orders of Queensland Chief Health Office Jeanette Young.

Visitors are prohibited from attending a Central Queensland prison.

---

New judge for Rockhampton District Court

Rockhampton’s district court is about to see a change of faces. A former Rockhampton solicitor turned Magistrate has been announced as Rockhampton’s new judge.

Barristers and solicitors at Rockhampton's Old Supreme Court Chambers in about 2010. From left: Jeff Clarke, Tony Arnold, Jordan Ahlstrand, Ross Lo Monaco, Maree Willey, Tom Polley and Graeme Crow. JENNY LIGHTFOOT

---

New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named

Movement is growing on the Mount Morgan’s 25km mountain bike trail network as council begins the naming process for trails.

Mountain bike trails at Mount Morgan.

---

Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist

Adani says the legal action against the activist was to protect their right to carry out legal and legitimate business activities free from intimidation and harassment.

LEGAL ACTION: Adani is taking legal action against Anti Adani protester Ben Pennings. In this photograph he was involved in protesting at the Meales Concrete Pumping driveway at Windsor and was arrested by Police. Pics Adam Head

---

Government defends level of Browne Park Stadium consultation

Accused of not consulting with residents living near Browne Park about their proposed stadium upgrade, the Queensland Government has moved to set the record straight.

STADIUM CONCERNS: The Queensland Government said they had undertaken an extensive consultation process with the community about their plan for a stadium upgrade of Browne Park. The proposed site was visited by Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke last year.

---