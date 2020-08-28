MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday.
---
Fears of COVID-19 outbreak send CQ prison into lockdown
Fears of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at Capricornia Correctional Centre has sent the facility into a strict lockdown under the orders of Queensland Chief Health Office Jeanette Young.
---
New judge for Rockhampton District Court
Rockhampton’s district court is about to see a change of faces. A former Rockhampton solicitor turned Magistrate has been announced as Rockhampton’s new judge.
---
New Mount Morgan mountain bike trails to be named
Movement is growing on the Mount Morgan’s 25km mountain bike trail network as council begins the naming process for trails.
---
Adani launches legal proceedings against anti-coal activist
Adani says the legal action against the activist was to protect their right to carry out legal and legitimate business activities free from intimidation and harassment.
---
Government defends level of Browne Park Stadium consultation
Accused of not consulting with residents living near Browne Park about their proposed stadium upgrade, the Queensland Government has moved to set the record straight.
---