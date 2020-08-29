MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A fire continues to burn close to Norman Gardens properties.

HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Friday August 28.

Harry's view on dinosaur park.

---

WATCH: Thick smoke billows as North Rocky fire rages on

Fire crews are continuing their battle against a three-day long bushfire in Rockhampton’s north.

---

‘Horrific’ child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

Child sex allegations against a Central Queensland pair are so horrific the prosecutors will be asking for a life in prison sentence for the main offender.

Two people have faced court charged with ‘horrific’ child sex allegations.

---

New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

A herd of dinosaurs will soon rumble towards Central Queensland to revive the region’s ailing tourism industry.

DINOSAUR PARK: Grant and Kieron Smedley stand at the site of the planned Capricorn Dinosaur Park extension.

---

Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

Mount Archer has been named among the best tourist destinations in the world by a popular travel brand.

RRC Councillor Tony Williams and Annette Pearce.

---

Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale

The country might be in the grips of a pandemic, but it seems to be having little impact on Rockhampton’s luxury property market.