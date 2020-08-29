Menu
A fire continues to burn close to Norman Gardens properties.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
29th Aug 2020 8:19 AM
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Friday August 28.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: VAD laws should be election issue

Harry's view on dinosaur park.
---

WATCH: Thick smoke billows as North Rocky fire rages on

Fire crews are continuing their battle against a three-day long bushfire in Rockhampton’s north.

A fire continues to burn close to Norman Gardens properties.
---

‘Horrific’ child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms

Child sex allegations against a Central Queensland pair are so horrific the prosecutors will be asking for a life in prison sentence for the main offender.

Two people have faced court charged with ‘horrific’ child sex allegations.
---

New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry

A herd of dinosaurs will soon rumble towards Central Queensland to revive the region’s ailing tourism industry.

DINOSAUR PARK: Grant and Kieron Smedley stand at the site of the planned Capricorn Dinosaur Park extension.
---

Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world

Mount Archer has been named among the best tourist destinations in the world by a popular travel brand.

RRC Councillor Tony Williams and Annette Pearce.
---

Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale

The country might be in the grips of a pandemic, but it seems to be having little impact on Rockhampton’s luxury property market.

64 Agnes Street has recently gone 'under offer.
