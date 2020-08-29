MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Friday August 28.
READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: VAD laws should be election issue
---
WATCH: Thick smoke billows as North Rocky fire rages on
Fire crews are continuing their battle against a three-day long bushfire in Rockhampton’s north.
---
‘Horrific’ child rape case: Woman, man face huge jail terms
Child sex allegations against a Central Queensland pair are so horrific the prosecutors will be asking for a life in prison sentence for the main offender.
---
New dinosaur park expected to revive CQ’s tourism industry
A herd of dinosaurs will soon rumble towards Central Queensland to revive the region’s ailing tourism industry.
---
Mt Archer named among best travel destinations in world
Mount Archer has been named among the best tourist destinations in the world by a popular travel brand.
---
Luxury Rockhampton home on cusp of $1M+ sale
The country might be in the grips of a pandemic, but it seems to be having little impact on Rockhampton’s luxury property market.