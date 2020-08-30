Menu
RUGBY LEAGUE ROCKHAMPTON DISTRICT SECONDARY SCHOOLS LEAGUE (OPEN A FINAL): Owen Pattie of St Brendan's College passes
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Saturday August 29.

---

1. REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft

Residents who own this specific make of car may want to take extra precautions when locking up their vehicle.

RACQ has released the 10 ten vehicles targeted for theft across Queensland.
---

2. ‘DEADLY CONCERNED’: Locals’ fears over fertiliser plant

Gracemere residents have made clear their stance on the area’s proposed fertiliser shed following a community forum held earlier this week.

The proposed development in Gracemere's Industrial Area.
---

3. ‘When we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up’

Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals serve up action aplenty.

St Brendan's College beat Rockhampton Grammar 26-10 in the Open A grand final at Browne Park last night.
---

4. CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition

Determined students have competed in one of the State’s most beloved schooling traditions.

Brittany Lauga MP with Parkhurst SS Principal and students on the final day of the Premier's Reading Challenge.
---

5. UPDATE: Nose-to-tail cleared from major Rocky bridge

Two males have walked away unharmed from a nose-to-tail collision which block part of a major Rockhampton bridge.

Two vehicles blocked a major Rockhampton road following a nose-to-tail on Saturday afternoon.
