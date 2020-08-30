MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Saturday August 29.
---
1. REVEALED: CQ’s top vehicles targeted for theft
Residents who own this specific make of car may want to take extra precautions when locking up their vehicle.
---
2. ‘DEADLY CONCERNED’: Locals’ fears over fertiliser plant
Gracemere residents have made clear their stance on the area’s proposed fertiliser shed following a community forum held earlier this week.
---
3. ‘When we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up’
Rocky secondary schools rugby league finals serve up action aplenty.
---
4. CQ youngsters won’t let pandemic stop 15-year tradition
Determined students have competed in one of the State’s most beloved schooling traditions.
---
5. UPDATE: Nose-to-tail cleared from major Rocky bridge
Two males have walked away unharmed from a nose-to-tail collision which block part of a major Rockhampton bridge.