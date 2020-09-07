MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Four men in a stolen car robbed a pizza delivery male at night with Ashley Lawrence Wovat saying he had been on an ice bender for three weeks. The robbery took place on December 21, 2019. Picture: Social Media

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 6.

READ: LETTERS: Smart operators know how to beat recession

---

Four men in a stolen car robbed a pizza delivery man at night, with one offender saying he had been on an ice bender for three weeks. The group demanded the male hand over pizza with someone saying, “just shoot him”.

Ashley Lawrence Wovat, 31, pleaded guilty on September 2 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of armed robbery in company and one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Picture: Social Media

---

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to rescue an injured mountain bike rider from the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve yesterday.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to a Primary Winch on one of the many mountain bike trails of Mt Archer. Picture: Matt Taylor

---

Applications for the lease of three new retail and café and bar premises at the Rockhampton Airport have been released ahead of the $41m terminal upgrade completion.

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport. Picture: RRC

---

A stolen vehicle being driven erratically around the Rockhampton region yesterday.

STOLEN VEHICLE: Be on the look out for a 2018 Toyota Corolla with the number plate 445YMS.

---

Capricorn Coast’s Taranganba State School was named as one of the state finalists to contest the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

Taranganba State School are a state finalist for the CQUniversity Australia Showcase Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.