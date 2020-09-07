MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Four men in a stolen car robbed a pizza delivery man at night, with one offender saying he had been on an ice bender for three weeks. The group demanded the male hand over pizza with someone saying, “just shoot him”.
---
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to rescue an injured mountain bike rider from the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve yesterday.
---
Applications for the lease of three new retail and café and bar premises at the Rockhampton Airport have been released ahead of the $41m terminal upgrade completion.
---
A stolen vehicle being driven erratically around the Rockhampton region yesterday.
---
Capricorn Coast’s Taranganba State School was named as one of the state finalists to contest the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.
---
