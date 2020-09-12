MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Rockhampton Men's Shed Chairman Jim Lawler, CQUniversity Associate Vice-Chancellor Rockhampton Kim Harrington, Iwasaki Foundation Chairman Desley Rial, and Men's Shed Treasurer Marion Lawler were delighted to attend the dedication and naming of the first new shed at CQUniversity's Rockhampton North Campus. Picture: CQU

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 11.

---

The Browne Park Trust has revealed exclusively to The Morning Bulletin what the future Browne Park Stadium would look like.

The Browne Park Trust has released concept images and plans of their stadium upgrade proposal for Browne Park. Picture: Contributed

---

A vacant shopfront in Rockhampton CBD may soon be back in action.

New plans are being laid for the vacant East St building in Rockhampton's CBD. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

---

While it has been declared Australia is in its first recession for nearly 30 years, Rockhampton-founded Silly Solly’s has recorded an exponential rise in sales since the pandemic.

The company has plans to reach 100 stores within the next five years. Picture: Stewart McLean

---

A Year 12 Yeppoon student had an interesting choice of a formal partner last week – in the form of a four-legged friend.

Ben Dobson, owner of 4 Mile Farm where Norman lives, led Skye for the formal. Picture: Springton Road Photography

---

THE Rockhampton Men’s Shed organisation entered a new phase this week with the dedication and naming of the first new shed at CQUniversity’s Rockhampton North Campus.

Rockhampton Men's Shed Committee Chairman Jim Lawler has worked hard to make this new shed a reality. Picture: Contributed

---

