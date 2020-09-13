Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 12.

---

See the full list of drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: DV offender gets jail sentence for continuous breaches

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

---

Police believe yesterday’s evasion incident is linked to the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS
Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS

---

A Capricorn Coast business was been targeted by thieves yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are on scene conducting investigations. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm
Police are on scene conducting investigations. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

---

Four people were involved in a single-vehicle rollover north of Rockhampton on Friday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service raced to the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans
Queensland Ambulance Service raced to the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans

---

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital yesterday after suffering a medical episode whilst pouring a concrete slab for a beach home at a small coastal town north of Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

RACQ Capricorn Rescue landing on the beach at Stanage Bay. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue landing on the beach at Stanage Bay. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder

        Crime Police believe today’s evasion incident is linked to the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

        Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

        Premium Content Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

        News He was airlifted to hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

        SMOKE WARNING: Planned burn to take place Monday

        Premium Content SMOKE WARNING: Planned burn to take place Monday

        Environment QPWS will be conducting planned burning within Mount Maurice State Forest.

        Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Premium Content Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Money Central Queenslanders will see another $50 taken off their electricity bills from...