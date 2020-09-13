MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Police are seeking public assistance to locate this man who could assist with an investigation into the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May. Picture: QPS

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 12.

See the full list of drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: DV offender gets jail sentence for continuous breaches

Police believe yesterday’s evasion incident is linked to the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

(Catch up HERE)

A Capricorn Coast business was been targeted by thieves yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are on scene conducting investigations. Picture: Scott Radford-Chisholm

Four people were involved in a single-vehicle rollover north of Rockhampton on Friday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service raced to the scene. Picture: Matthew Deans

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital yesterday after suffering a medical episode whilst pouring a concrete slab for a beach home at a small coastal town north of Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

RACQ Capricorn Rescue landing on the beach at Stanage Bay. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.