MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: Rockhampton region councillors Neil Fisher and Tony Williams inspect the new carpark at The Saddle, Mount Archer.

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: Rockhampton region councillors Neil Fisher and Tony Williams inspect the new carpark at The Saddle, Mount Archer.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

---

New carpark completed for Mount Archer

The latest Mt Archer infrastructure upgrades have been revealed. They include a 400m footpath as well as construction of 18 new carparks at The Saddle, about half way up the mountain.

---

Data reveals significant rise in hotel occupancy in CQ

New hotel and accommodation data has revealed tourism is on the rise in Central Queensland with a 17 per cent increase in the Capricorn region, with Gladstone up 12 per cent.

POPULAR DESTINATION: Visitors to the Capricorn Coast can once again splash around in the Yeppoon Lagoon.

---

‘Chemical spill’ at Rocky swimming pool

A young worker was assessed by paramedics following an incident involving acid at Rockhampton’s South Side Pool yesterday evening.

---

New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

Emu PARK beach goers now have the ease of grabbing a barista-made coffee on the beachfront after the Honey Bee Collective opened a new coffee and drink shop.

Katie Coffee at her new micro-operation at the Emu Park Lifesaving Club.

---

Police attend South Rocky ‘street fight’

Emergency services attended a disturbance involving two females in Rockhampton’s south yesterday afternoon.

The two reportedly started trading blows in the middle of Nicholson St at Allenstown around 4.45pm.

---