Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: Rockhampton region councillors Neil Fisher and Tony Williams inspect the new carpark at The Saddle, Mount Archer.
NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: Rockhampton region councillors Neil Fisher and Tony Williams inspect the new carpark at The Saddle, Mount Archer.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
22nd Sep 2020 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

---

New carpark completed for Mount Archer

The latest Mt Archer infrastructure upgrades have been revealed. They include a 400m footpath as well as construction of 18 new carparks at The Saddle, about half way up the mountain.

---

Data reveals significant rise in hotel occupancy in CQ

New hotel and accommodation data has revealed tourism is on the rise in Central Queensland with a 17 per cent increase in the Capricorn region, with Gladstone up 12 per cent.

POPULAR DESTINATION: Visitors to the Capricorn Coast can once again splash around in the Yeppoon Lagoon.
POPULAR DESTINATION: Visitors to the Capricorn Coast can once again splash around in the Yeppoon Lagoon.

---

‘Chemical spill’ at Rocky swimming pool

A young worker was assessed by paramedics following an incident involving acid at Rockhampton’s South Side Pool yesterday evening.

---

New cafe opens at Emu Park beachfront

Emu PARK beach goers now have the ease of grabbing a barista-made coffee on the beachfront after the Honey Bee Collective opened a new coffee and drink shop.

Katie Coffee at her new micro-operation at the Emu Park Lifesaving Club.
Katie Coffee at her new micro-operation at the Emu Park Lifesaving Club.

---

Police attend South Rocky ‘street fight’

Emergency services attended a disturbance involving two females in Rockhampton’s south yesterday afternoon.

The two reportedly started trading blows in the middle of Nicholson St at Allenstown around 4.45pm.

---

morning rewind news highlights tmbcommunity tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Assault accused had daily access to alcohol in dry community

        Premium Content Assault accused had daily access to alcohol in dry community

        News An alcoholic accused of assaulting a taxi driver and breached bail for other charges by drinking alcohol in a dry community.

        Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Premium Content Trainer has eye on $160K+ up for grabs in CQ feature races

        Horses Trainer ‘zeroing in’ on lucrative spoils of two Central Queensland races.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Nature may be our saving grace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        UPDATE: Teen rider hospitalised after campground crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teen rider hospitalised after campground crash

        News The teen was reportedly travelling at speeds of up to 60km/h.