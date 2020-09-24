MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Councillors William and Wickerson with the new Gavial Creek Bridge plans.

Councillors William and Wickerson with the new Gavial Creek Bridge plans.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Wednesday.

READ: LETTERS: Thanks for Miners Memorial Day

---

INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’

A story about tiny animals turned out to be huge yesterday after residents were reportedly locating up to 30 of the rodents infesting their property.

Plenty of our readers were clicking to see the top seven tips for dealing with the mice plague.

Harry Bruce's view on the mice plague in Central Queensland.

---

Works begin to remove old Gavial Creek Bridge

Recognising that Gavial Creek Bridge was very poor structural condition with serious deterioration and damage, a new bridge has been constructed at the site.

The historic Gavial Creek bridge will be replaced.

---

New $2.8 hi-tech training centre to boost Rocky’s future

A $2.8 million hi-tech training centre will be unveiled at Rocky’s CQUniversity yesterday. It will prepare students for careers in mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Nick Klomp and State Development, Tourism and Innovation Minister Kate Jones.

---

Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in North Rocky

Morning school traffic in North Rockhampton was impacted by a two vehicle crash involving four people and the hospitalisation of woman in her 20s.

---

Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years

Ross O’Reilly says his restaurant is doing better than it was pre-covid, accommodation was hard to get and land was selling “like crazy”.

Beaches Bistro Rosslyn Bay owner Ross O'Reilly says business is booming on the coast.

---