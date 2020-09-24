MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
INFESTED: Rocky households battle ‘aggressive mice plague’
A story about tiny animals turned out to be huge yesterday after residents were reportedly locating up to 30 of the rodents infesting their property.
Plenty of our readers were clicking to see the top seven tips for dealing with the mice plague.
Works begin to remove old Gavial Creek Bridge
Recognising that Gavial Creek Bridge was very poor structural condition with serious deterioration and damage, a new bridge has been constructed at the site.
New $2.8 hi-tech training centre to boost Rocky’s future
A $2.8 million hi-tech training centre will be unveiled at Rocky’s CQUniversity yesterday. It will prepare students for careers in mining, agriculture and manufacturing.
Woman hospitalised after two vehicle crash in North Rocky
Morning school traffic in North Rockhampton was impacted by a two vehicle crash involving four people and the hospitalisation of woman in her 20s.
Coast businessman predicts tourism boom for next five years
Ross O’Reilly says his restaurant is doing better than it was pre-covid, accommodation was hard to get and land was selling “like crazy”.
