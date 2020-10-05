MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Major parties as bad as each other

---

GRUBS BEWARE: Illegally dumped rubbish contained vital clues

Illegal rubbish dumping has marred the beautiful landscape of Mount Archer but the grubs left behind a trail of evidence that could come back to haunt them.

DUMPING ANGER: Rockhampton Regional Councillors Neil Fisher and Shane Latcham joined Rohan Maxim in an effort to clean up the rubbish dumped on top of Mt Archer.

---

IN PICTURES: High drama as super Swans claim national record

The all-conquering Yeppoon Swans have etched their name in the annals of national sport, claiming the record for the most consecutive wins in AFL history.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing though with Club president rushed to hospital as Swans make history.

Yeppoon Swans president Peter Watkins was taken to Yeppoon Hospital on grand final day after he started to feel dizzy, was shaking and his heart was racing.

---

COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

Queensland Health discovered traces of COVID-19 in sewage tested at the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant last week.

---

$3.5M new police station for CQ mining town

The State Government has pledged $3.5 million for a new police station at Clermont – a move which has been welcomed by Isaac Regional Council.

The Clermont Police Station. Picture: Emma Boughen

---

Man injured as car rolls on Yeppoon Road

A man is recovering in hospital after a crash at a notorious intersection at Ironpot yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports it was called to the intersection of Yeppoon Road and Dairy Inn Road at 4.09am, after a single vehicle rolled.

---