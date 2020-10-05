MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GRUBS BEWARE: Illegally dumped rubbish contained vital clues
Illegal rubbish dumping has marred the beautiful landscape of Mount Archer but the grubs left behind a trail of evidence that could come back to haunt them.
IN PICTURES: High drama as super Swans claim national record
The all-conquering Yeppoon Swans have etched their name in the annals of national sport, claiming the record for the most consecutive wins in AFL history.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing though with Club president rushed to hospital as Swans make history.
COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage
Queensland Health discovered traces of COVID-19 in sewage tested at the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant last week.
$3.5M new police station for CQ mining town
The State Government has pledged $3.5 million for a new police station at Clermont – a move which has been welcomed by Isaac Regional Council.
Man injured as car rolls on Yeppoon Road
A man is recovering in hospital after a crash at a notorious intersection at Ironpot yesterday.
Queensland Ambulance Service reports it was called to the intersection of Yeppoon Road and Dairy Inn Road at 4.09am, after a single vehicle rolled.
